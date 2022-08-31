What is Dead Loop? The gymnastic move which got banned at 1972 Munich Olympics

Shortly after the Olympic gold medallist’s stunning performance in the 1972 Munich Olympics, the ‘Dead Loop’ was banned from gymnastics and never performed in high-level international sporting competitions again

New Delhi: After video footage of Olympian Olga Korbut’s banned ‘Dead Loop’ gymnastic move resurfaced on the internet earlier this year and rapidly turned viral, netizens were left wondering what the move meant and why had it been banned in the first place.

The ‘Dead Loop’ is a classic gymnastic move that consists of a gymnast standing on the high bar, performing a backflip and grasping the bar again. Needless to say, it is a dangerous stunt and can go horribly wrong if the gymnast misses his or her footing or does not manage to grasp the bar in the end.

The viral video, which has notched up over 2 million hits on Twitter and other social media platforms, shows Korbut performing the dangerous gymnastic stunt at the 1972 Munich Olympics. She was representing the erstwhile Soviet Union.

1972. The banned “Dead Loop” of Olga Korbut. pic.twitter.com/3Q2J4RyBvT — A SLICE OF HISTORY (@asIiceofhistory) August 30, 2022

It was perhaps one of the last few times that the ‘Dead Loop’ was performed.

Shortly after the Olympic gold medallist’s stunning performance in the 1972 Munich Olympics, the ‘Dead Loop’ was banned from gymnastics and never performed in high-level international sporting competitions again. Experts pointed out the immense risks involved in its performance and dissuaded gymnasts across the world from trying to replicate Korbut’s success.

The ‘Dead Loop’ is also known as the Korbut Flip after Olga Korbut.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.