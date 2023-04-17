'What has our nation come to?': President Biden expresses grief after four killed at Alabama birthday party 

Alabama: A birthday party in Alabama turned deadly after several guests were shot at, leaving at least four dead and 28 wounded.

State police said that the shooting occurred at a ‘sweet 16’ birthday party in a dance studio in the small town of Dadeville.

There is still no official word on what caused the gun violence as the police have refused to provide further details about the case. Authorities said that some of the injured people were critically wounded during the shooting in east-central Alabama, about 60 miles northeast of the state capital of Montgomery.

The police assured that there was no longer a threat to the community. It is still unclear whether a suspect has been killed or arrested.

Jeremy Burkett, a sergeant with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said, “We’re going to continue to work in a very methodical way to go through this scene, to look at the facts, and ensure that justice is brought to bear for the families.”

One of the identified victims was a high school football player who was among those attending his sister’s “Sweet 16” birthday party when a gunman opened fire.

As per the Montgomery Advertiser newspaper, the grandmother of the victim said his name was Phil Dowdell and that he was all set to graduate soon.

The party was being held inside the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, converted from an old bank building located about half a block from city hall in Dadeville, a town of about 3,200 residents. The scene was cordoned off with yellow crime-scene tape on Sunday.

Several members of the community held a vigil on Sunday to mourn the death of the victims.

President Biden reacts

Merely days after the Louisville bank shootings that killed at least five people and injured others, people in the US are once again shaken to their core by another case of a mass shooting.

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Biden called the rising gun violence in the US “outrageous and unacceptable,” and urged the US Congress to pass laws to make firearms manufacturers more liable for gun violence, ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines, and require safe storage of firearms and background checks for gun sales.

