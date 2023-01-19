It is very important for all of us to know in-depth about our history and further educate the coming generations about the same. Today, as we stand in the 21st century, we have left behind a ton of historic events that hold significance and also played a great role in building up nations. With that said, today is 19 January 2023 and it is the right time to know about the different events that took place on this date in the past. From the transfer of India’s rule to Indira Gandhi to Queen Victoria being ‘stricken with paralysis’, there are several such events that we all must know.

19 January: Historic events

1901 – Queen Victoria was ‘stricken with paralysis’

It was late at night on 19 January 1901 when the eighty-one-year-old Queen Victoria had a deadly paralytic attack. It was three days after which she passed away on 22 January 1901 at Osborne House with her family beside her.

1955 – First-ever television presidential press conference

On this date back in 1955, then-U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower conducted the first-ever televised presidential press conference. Notably, Eisenhower held the conference in the Indian Treaty Room in the Old Executive Office Building.

1966 – Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister of India

As a result of the sudden death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, a prominent politician and the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi was elected as the Prime Minister of India on 19 January 1966. She went on to assume office till 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

1977 – Iva Toguri D’Aquino was relieved after being convicted of treason

Iva Toguri D’Aquino, a Japanese-American broadcaster from Japan to U.S. troops during World War II was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment and fined for the crime of treason in 1949. While she was released in 1956, it was long after that on 19 January 1977 when then-US president Gerald Ford pardoned her as he was convinced that she was wrongly accused and convicted.

2012 – Megaupload was shut down by the US government

After the US Department of Justice indicted a ‘mega conspiracy’ involving several copyrights and frauds by people associated with the site including its owner, the popular file-sharing computer service Megaupload was shut down by the US government on 19 January 2012. This also led to several denial-of-service (DoS) attacks on a range of websites belonging to the government.

