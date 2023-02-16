‘West does not have the capability for dialogue,’ says Russian envoy to India

Russian ambassador to India said that despite the war in Ukraine, the Russian Embassy has operated “in a completely different environment (in India) as compared to Europe and the US” and the government has “maintained close communication with the Indian government”.

Denis Alipov spoke to Russia Today on the occasion of Russian Diplomats’ Day where he discussed a host of issues ranging from the challenges faced by diplomats following the launch of the military operation in Ukraine to the Indo-Russian defence deals.

“Last year was unusual. The intensity, the challenges, and the scope of work for the Russian foreign service have substantially increased,” he said.

Alipov added, “In India, the Russian Embassy operates in a completely different environment as compared to Europe and the US, which chose to almost completely freeze the relationship with Russia. In my view, it reflects the immaturity of Western diplomacy, which is incapable of dialogue and compromise at the time of crisis, which it itself created – as is evident from the deceitful subversion of the negotiation process over Ukraine.”

He said that the Indo-Russian relationship had seen an upward dynamic in 2022 in the form of exchanges and an increased level of interest from both sides to explore new avenues in trade. “Our dialogue on political and strategic matters as well as in defence and other sensitive areas is extremely candid and intense,” said Alipov.

‘Indo-Russia cooperation always mutually beneficial’

When asked if Russia expects to see India’s role as an essential partner to increase in the coming years the ambassador said, “Throughout the 75 years of diplomatic relations, India retained a special focus in Russian foreign policy that is evident in proud landmarks in industry, science, defence, energy, nuclear power, space, and humanitarian ties.”

“Our cooperation has always been mutually beneficial and complementary. We have no political differences but a common desire to further deepen and diversify our partnership, which got special and privileged status in 2010,” he told Russia Today.

He also said that India’s partnership with Russia has escalated ever since Russia has put emphasis on its partners in the East and Global South.

‘Russia supports India’s bid for permanent seat in UNSC’

As per Alipov, both India and Russia have constantly addressed the challenges in the international community, including that of reform in the United Nations. Both countries share a standpoint that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) needs to adapt to new realities of a new world order which represents the views of developing countries.

He said, “Russia consistently supports India’s bid for permanent membership in the expanded UNSC. The Indian non-permanent membership in the Council in 2021-2022 including its chairmanship in August 2021 and December 2022 strongly reaffirmed India’s credentials. We are engaged in trusted and in-depth discussions on that, keeping in mind that it should be a comprehensive process.”

‘India’s clout in global decision-making has increased’

Denis Alipov strongly believes that the creation of a new multipolar world order has accelerated the role of countries like India, China, Brazil and South Africa in global-decision making.

He said, “Russia and the majority of like-minded countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America stand for an equal multipolar world arrangement based on the central role of the UN and international law. BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa] and the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] agenda is very much focused on that, as reflected by a growing number of new candidates aspiring to join these associations.”

“The US, on the contrary, seems unable to relinquish its hegemony and continues to promote a confrontational agenda, resorting to double standards and interference in domestic affairs,” he added.

Speaking about India’s G20 presidency, Alipov said, “The current Indian G20 presidency is a case in point. India is resisting the attempts to politicize this crucial forum and puts forward the role of developing countries, which are suffering the most from the energy and food crises and supply chain disruptions caused by the Western unilateral sanctions.”

