West Bengal: Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise

Kalaikunda: As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, fighter jets of the air forces of India and the US took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district.

An official said on Monday that five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.

The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

