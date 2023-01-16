‘Werewolf': Russia’s most deadly serial killer, cop who killed 83 women, pleads Putin to join Ukraine war

Moscow: The most brutal serial killer in Russia’s history–an ex-cop who in his zeal for ‘moral policing’ killed over 80 women–has requested President Vladimir Putin to release him so he can join the war against Ukraine.

Reports reveal that Mikhail Popkov, a former policeman, was dubbed “The Werewolf” after murdering 83 women between 1992 and 2012.

Although he has only ever admitted to the lower amount, it is actually believed that he has victimised somewhere between 200 and 300 people.

As per the prosecutors, his modus operandi were to seek out women who engaged in behaviour that he deemed to be “immoral”.

He used to flirt with them, offer them a ride home in his police car, and then brutally murder them.

Knives, axes, and screwdrivers were the equipments he used to inflict fatal injuries on his victims before horribly

raping their lifeless bodies.

The victims hardly doubted him given his police uniform, reports say.

Reportedly, he has now decided to back the Russian cause.

Strangely, Russian officials also allowed the state TV to interview him last week while he was being held captive and begged to join Putin’s army.

Watch a small portion of the interview here.

A Russian serial killer would like to go to the front. But not now, when it's cold, because the cold doesn't serve him 🤷 The interview with Mikhail Popkov was issued by Russian public TV. The 'Maniac of Angarsk' killed and raped over 80 women. He serves a double life sentence. pic.twitter.com/BPHKjDxycM — Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng) January 15, 2023

In the interview, he claimed to have experience in radio-electronics from his time serving in the Soviet Army back in 80s.

He also wished to get benefit from the infamous Kremlin prisoner plan, which has allowed as many as 40,000 prisoners to be sent to the front lines, to secure his release.

In his quest to join the notorious Wagner Group mercenary force, led by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is supporting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, Popkov is even abruptly confessing to further murders.

What is your dream, he was asked by Russian state television?

To enlist in the army, he replied.

“If I refer to my military registration profession, I think it’s in quite high demand presently. I would not hesitate to do so.

“But even though I’ve been in prison for ten years, I don’t believe it would be so hard to learn rapidly — radio-electronics, though it’s probably more contemporary now.”

He made it seem as though his desire to take part in the conflict went beyond basic desire.

He declared, “This is not a video game, and these are not superhero novels.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.