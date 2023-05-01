'Weirdest' things Uber's 'forgetful' passengers leave behind in taxis, revealed

Taxi-app Uber shared its annual list of items that their ‘forgetful’ passengers left behind in the cab last year. And some of the items have left netizens amazed.

The highlights of the list were objects like fake blood, gaming consoles, ganja, other people’s pets and a pin depicting Jesus holding a slice of pizza.

The list also included extremely ‘personal’ items sex toys, knickers, condoms, teeth, dentures, ankle monitor etc.

On April 27, the rideshare business revealed its annual list, which offered a glimpse at some of the most overlooked as well as very interesting goods.

The list breaks out the most forgetful cities – Uber’s statistics revealed that Jacksonville, Florida, San Antonio, Texas, Palm Springs, California, Houston, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as the times of day, days of the week, and global trends in forgetfulness.

According to Uber, the top ten most frequently misplaced goods are clothes, phones, bags and backpacks, headphones, jewelry, keys, books, laptops, and watches.

According to Uber’s top 50 list, a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament was the item left in a car that was considered to be the most “unique.”

A toy poodle, a fog machine, an ankle monitor, 16 ounces of fake blood, a printer, a remote-control vibrator, and a pin depicting Jesus holding a slice of pizza are among the other noteworthy items.

A lightsaber, hamsters, two painted rat traps, a Turkish consulate power of attorney form, pet turtles, a slab of bluefin tuna, self-respect, a slushie machine, and a false tooth were among the other items that made the top 50 list.

Uber reported a sharp increase in misplaced Harry Potter and Disney products, particularly Minnie ears.

According to Uber, there were over 40 instances of lost teeth last year, but there were less diamond grills.

There were quite a few cold shoulders during rides as a result of passengers leaving a few ‘private’ goods including knickers, condoms, sex toys and shawls.

Over 70 gaming consoles were left behind, with the Nintendo Switch being the most frequently lost gaming device in Ubers.

Uber warns users to take their medical and recreational marijuana with them when they depart, saying, “We’ve seen a ‘high’ increase in forgotten ganja goods.”

Uber stated that clients in Taiwan left behind a gift package that resembles an egg yolk, a black belt, a blood pressure monitor, a light-yellow dolphin puppet and dog chow, while Canadians reported missing everything from a bedsheet to an Apple pen to a bathroom shelf.

Most forgetful days

In the United States, Saturday and Sunday were found to be the most forgetful days of the week, 11 p.m. was found to be the most popular time of day for people to report missing belongings, and April appeared to be the month with the highest rate of forgetfulness.

How to get back goods lost in Uber?

Anyone who accidentally leaves something in a car can refer to Uber’s help page, which explains how to retrieve the thing.

Riders can also use the app, open the main menu by clicking on the menu icon, choose “Your Trips,” click on the trip where the item went missing, and then select “Find lost item.”

