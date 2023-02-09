Weight of history: Why Chinese don't sympathise with earthquake-hit Turkey?
A significant section among Chinese netizens seem to be looking at the tragic Turkey earthquake with politically coloured lenses. Turkey’s support for the Turkic speaking Uighur people of the Xinjiang province in western China seem to be the main reason for their angst
Beijing: Even as a host of countries from around the world rush humanitarian assistance to help the earthquake victims in Turkey, several voices in China’s social media platforms have come up with extremely insensitive comments.
Life should not be trampled by politics, but this friend on the Chinese network made the very unique suggestion that rescue teams should be selective in their rescues…#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/xmah4WZS7t
— The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) February 8, 2023
One such insensitive comment by a Chinese netizen suggested that the rescue teams China sent to Turkey should ask the earthquake victims about their political views regarding Xinjiang and Taiwan before rescuing them.
The first rescue team dispatched by China’s government landed at the Adana Airport in Turkey early on Wednesday.
According to a report by China’s state broadcaster CCTV, the Chinese team comprised 82 members. They took 20 tonnes of medical and other rescue supplies and equipment to Turkey along with four search-and-rescue dogs.
China has already promised to release a first tranche of $5.9 million in emergency aid to help the earthquake victims in Turkey.
