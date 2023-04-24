Kyiv: Seymour Hersh, a seasoned American journalist, has asserted that Ukrainian leaders are selling Western-supplied weapons to smugglers in Poland, Romania, and other nations.

The Pulitzer Prize winner claimed while speaking to Afshin Rattansi on his programme “Going Underground” that the West is aware of these black market transactions because certain allegations regarding missing arms shipments have even appeared in US media.

Hersh asserted that his data showed that shortly after the conflict between Kyiv and Moscow began last year, “we [the US and allies] were flooding Poland, Romania, and other countries on the border with weapons we [were] shipping for the war to Ukraine.”

Colonels and other people were frequently the ones who received shipments of weapons and personally resold them, not generals. to the underground market,” he said.

According to the writer, there was fear in the West last year that certain weapons delivered to Ukraine, like Stinger shoulder-launched missiles, could be used to “shoot down an aeroplane at considerable height.”

Regarding the sale of Western-made weapons on the underground market, Hersh noted that “CBS wrote a story about it that they were forced to retract.”

The journalist responded that the media is backing the US government’s position that “we are on the side of Ukraine” when questioned about why the article was retracted. We all despise Russia.

Hersh probably meant the “Arming Ukraine” documentary that CBS aired in August of last year.

The trailer for the movie was taken down, but the documentary and the story that went with it were censored.

The trailer contained a claim by Jonas Ohman, the founder of the pro-Ukraine NGO Blue-Yellow, that only 30% of military aid actually reached the frontlines.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that smuggling of Western-supplied weapons outside of Ukraine might worsen the security situation elsewhere in the world.

