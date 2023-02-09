'Weaponising Starlink': Elon Musk's SpaceX bars Ukraine from using satellite internet for controlling drones
'Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement. We have taken steps to stop that,' SpaceX said
Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX has accused the Ukrainian army of “weaponising” the firm’s Starlink satellite internet service in the ongoing war with Russia.
The remarks come amid reports that Ukraine has been using Starlink to control drones in the region.
SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service, which has provided Ukraine’s military with broadband communications in its defence against Russia’s military, was “never never meant to be weaponised,” Reuters quoted Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer as saying.
“However, Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement,” she said.
“There are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that. There are things that we can do, and have done,” she said.
However, she did not elaborate on the steps SpaceX has taken.
“We know the military is using them for comms, and that’s ok,” she said. “But our intent was never to have them use it for offensive purposes,” Shotwell added.
According to Shotwell, the use of Starlink was for humanitarian purposes such as providing broadband internet to hospitals, banks as per the contract between the Ukrainian government and SpaceX.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Elon Musk’s Twitter troubles continue, gets sued for failing to curb holocaust deniers, anti-Semitic speech
Anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial are serious crimes in Germany. That is why the European Union of Jewish Students has sued Elon Musk’s Twitter for not taking down such content, despite such content being flagged regularly.
Elon Musk meets Kevin McCarthy, Hakeem Jeffries at US Capitol to ensure Twitter is 'fair'
McCarthy, who turned 58, declined to comment on specifics of the meeting, and said, 'He came to wish me happy birthday. We've known each other for a long time'
SpaceX may attempt Starship launch in March, says Elon Musk
Since last year, SpaceX has been looking to launch the pivotal demonstration flight of its next-generation deep-space transportation system as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon