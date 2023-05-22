'We want you to be an advocate for us': Papua New Guinea PM James Marape seeks PM Modi's support at global forums

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi that he sees the prime minister as the leader of the Global South and conveyed his plans to rally behind India’s leadership at international forums.

“We are victims of global powerplay… You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums,” Marape said as he highlighted the problems faced by Papua New Guinea owing to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The war has indirectly affected the Pacific Island Nations in the form of high costs of fuel and power tariffs.

Marape said, “The issue of Ukraine war with Russia or Russia war with Ukraine rather, we import the inflation to our own small economies. These nations sitting before you, Mr Prime Minister (PM Modi), have high costs of fuel and power tariffs in their own countries and we suffer as a result of big nations at play in terms of geopolitics and the power struggles out there.”

He urged Modi to play an active role in supporting the nation at global forums like G20 and G7. “You are the voice that can offer our issues at the highest as advanced economies discuss matters relating to economy, commerce, trade and geopolitics,” he added.

Marape suggested that Modi should use the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit to promote the development of the small island nations. He said, “We ask you, using this moment where I am co-chairing and I speak for my small brother and sister nations of the Pacific. Whilst our land may be small and the number may be small, our area and space in the Pacific are big. The world uses for trade, commerce and movement.”

He further urged PM Modi to be an advocate for Pacific Island nations, adding, “We want you to be an advocate for us. As you sit in those meetings and continue to fight for the rights of small emerging nations and emerging economies.”

The shared history of Papua New Guinea and India

Marape used the opportunity to recall the history between India and Papua New Guinea. “People have been travelling for thousands of years. Just like your people have lived in India for thousands of years. We all come from a shared history,” he said.

“A history of being colonised. History that holds the nations of the Global South together. I thank you (PM Modi) for assuring me in the bilateral meeting that as you host G20 this year you will advocate on issues that relate to the Global South,” he added.”

With inputs from agencies

