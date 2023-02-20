'We hope 2023 will become a year of victory' says Zelenskyy, praising 'common vision' of Ukraine, US

Kyiv: After US President Joe Biden promised additional arms supplies on a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russia did not stand a chance of winning its war.

“This is an unequivocal signal that Russian attempts to win will have no chance,” he said, referring to Biden’s visit and new pledges of military support.

“Together we will protect our cities, our people from the terror of Russia,” he said.

Biden and Zelenskyy discussed long-range weapons and new military aid package.

Zelenskyy said the military support will be worth USD 500 mn, and more details will be announced on Tuesday.

Negotiations with US were ‘very fruitful’, says Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said negotiations with Joe Biden have been “fruitful and were “very crucial”.

“We hope this year 2023 will become a year of victory,” he said, praising the “common vision” both nations share.

He went on to say that he’ll continue to do everything possible to make sure the democratic world “wins in this historic fight”.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.