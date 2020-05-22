'We have lost engines...' PIA pilot told ATC, reveals audio clip, before PK8303 crash landed in Karachi residential area

Pakistan International Airlines PK8303 had "lost the engines" and was attempting "belly landing" before it crashed in a residential area in Karachi on Friday, an audio clip of the ATC's conversation with the pilot has revealed.

The flight had 91 passengers and seven crew members onboard, of which only two survivors have been confirmed so far, Pakistani authorties told The Associated Press.

Though the veracity of the audio clip has not been confirmed by officials, the clip, shared on Twitter by Airport Webcams through liveatc.net, appears to be similar to what PIA spokesman Abdullah H Khan had said in a video statement.

Khan had said that the last the ATC heard from the pilot was when he had some technical problem.

The audio clip of the air traffic control's conversation with the pilot gives a glimpse of the terrifying last 50 seconds in the cockpit before the plane crashed.

CRASH: #Pakistan PIA #PK8303 Lahore to #Karachi (Airbus A320 AP-BLD) crashed on approach following a go-around. Pilot declared Mayday stating "we've lost engines". All 99 passengers & 8 crew presumed dead. ATC audio via @liveatc . Skip to 4m45s and 8m50s: https://t.co/7LP4l5uMyR pic.twitter.com/jA6uMV9Meb — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) May 22, 2020

As per the recording, the PK 8303 flight crashed on approach following a go-around.

Based on the audio clip, at around 4m 45s into the recording, the plane went on a go-around. At around 6m 40s into the recording, the tower can be heard warning the pilot of a drop in altitude. Following, it was set on course at an altitude of 2,000.

At around 9m 01s into the clip, the pilot can be heard saying that it has lost the engines.

The tower then asks the pilot to confirm if it was proceeding with belly landing.

The pilot's response is not audible.

At 9m 20s in to the recording, the ATC informs that runaway is 'available to land on 2 5'.

The pilot responds in affirmative.

At 9m 32s, the pilot sends the SOS call. The tower then informs the pilot that both runways are available to land.

Here is a transcript of the last conversation between the ATC and pilot:

Pilot: We are proceeding direct, we have lost the engines.

ATC: Confirm you are carrying out a belly landing?

Pilot: (Unclear)

ATC: Runway available to land on 2 5

Pilot: Roger

Pilot: Sir, Mayday, Mayday, Mayday, Pakistan 8303

ATC: Pakistan 8303. Roger Sir. Both runways are available to land.

The ATC telling the pilot that both runways are open is the last conversation on record, before the audio cuts-off.

It is presumed that soon after the audio was terminated, the plane crash-landed in a residential area in Karachi.