Pakistan Plane Crash LIVE Updates: PK8303's airworthiness papers say it cleared tests on 28 April, was deemed fit to fly

Pakistan Plane Crash Latest Updates: Airworthiness documents showed the plane last received a government check on Nov. 1, 2019. PIA’s chief engineer signed a separate certificate April 28 saying all maintenance had been conducted. It said “the aircraft is fully airworthy and meets all the safety” standards, news agency AP reported.
A Pakistani plane PK 8303 with 107 onboard crashed near a residential area of Karachi, officials said on Friday.
According to Reuters, while the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which operated the plane said that there were 99 passengers and 8 crew members on board, according to civil aviation officials, the total for both may be 99.
“The last we heard from the pilot was that he has some technical problem,” PIA spokesman Abdullah H Khan said in a video statement. “It is a very tragic incident."
A report in Dawn.com quoted PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar as sayign that the Airbus jet A-320, which crashed on Friday, was flying from Lahore to Karachi.
Local TV station Geo showed crowds near the scene which appeared to be a densely populated area and ambulances trying to make their way through, Reuters said.
Dawn.com shared a series of videos on Instagram as well, which showed "plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash".
The Pakistani army said its quick reaction force and paramilitary troops have reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.
"Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. Urban search and rescue teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts," Major General Babar Iftikhar, spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces tweeted via its official Twitter handle @OfficialDGISPR.
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 20:03:41 IST
Authorities still unsure about on-ground injuries due to plane crash in residential area
Officials said there were at least two survivors from the plane, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt, with at least five houses destroyed. Police wearing protective masks struggled to clear away crowds in the narrow streets of the crash site in the poor and congested residential area known as Model Colony so ambulances could move through. Police and soldiers cordoned off the area amid the smoke and dust.
Airbus A320 served china before entering PIA's fleet, was leased from GE Capital Aviation
Ownership records for the Airbus A320 showed that the ill-fated aircraft was flown by China Eastern Airlines between 2004 and 2014. The plane then entered PIA’s fleet, leased from GE Capital Aviation Services. Perry Bradley, a spokesman for GE, said the firm was “aware of reports of the accident and is closely monitoring the situation.”
Aircraft's wings were on fire, eyewitness tell local news agency
A resident of the colony, who witnessed the crash, told Ary News channel that the aircraft had fire coming from its wings which crashed into rooftops of some houses before it crash-landed.
Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. The residential area on the edge of the airport, known as Model Colony, is poor and heavily congested.
A resident of the area, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land before it crashed into several houses.
Video circulated on social media appeared to show the aircraft flying low over a residential area with flames shooting from one of its engines.
Pakistan Armed Forces assists in relief, rescue measures
Pakistan Armed force spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the army’s Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers’ Sindh troops have reached the incident site. In the update posted on the official Twitter handel of DG ISPR, the spokesperson said that the security forces will assist civil administration in relief and rescue efforts.
'We have lost the engines...' PK8303 pilot told ATC before crash
Here is a transcript of the last conversation between the ATC and pilot.
Pilot: We are proceeding direct, we have lost the engines.
ATC: Confirm you are carrying out a belly landing?
Pilot: (Unclear)
ATC: Runway available to land on 2 5
Pilot: Roger
Pilot: Sir, Mayday, Mayday, Mayday, Pakistan 8303
ATC: Pakistan 8303. Roger Sir. Both runways are available to land.
This is when the audio cuts-off.
It appears that soon after the audio was terminated, the plane crash-landed in a residential area in Karachi.
Reports say at least 11 bodies recovered; many feared dead
Local TV stations reported that three people sitting in the front row of the aircraft survived and aired footage of a man on a stretcher they identified as Zafar Masood, the head of the Bank of Punjab. They reported that at least 11 bodies were recovered from the crash site and six people were injured. It was not immediately clear if the casualties were passengers.
Pakistani news reports say six survivors rescued from debris so far
PIA flight with 107 on board crashes in Karachi minute before landing
A Pakistani plane PK 8303 with 107 onboard crashed near a residential area of Karachi, officials said on Friday. According to Reuters, while the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which operated the plane said that there were 99 passengers and 8 crew members on board, according to civil aviation officials, the total for both may be 99.
20:03 (IST)
Authorities still unsure about on-ground injuries due to plane crash in residential area
Officials said there were at least two survivors from the plane, and it was unknown how many people on the ground were hurt, with at least five houses destroyed. Police wearing protective masks struggled to clear away crowds in the narrow streets of the crash site in the poor and congested residential area known as Model Colony so ambulances could move through. Police and soldiers cordoned off the area amid the smoke and dust.
19:59 (IST)
Airbus A320 served china before entering PIA's fleet, was leased from GE Capital Aviation
Ownership records for the Airbus A320 showed that the ill-fated aircraft was flown by China Eastern Airlines between 2004 and 2014. The plane then entered PIA’s fleet, leased from GE Capital Aviation Services. Perry Bradley, a spokesman for GE, said the firm was “aware of reports of the accident and is closely monitoring the situation.”
19:53 (IST)
Pakistan senator confirms two survivors onboard flight PK8303
19:39 (IST)
Aircraft's airworthiness papers show it passed recent tests, was declared fit to fly
Airworthiness documents showed the plane last received a government check on Nov. 1, 2019. PIA’s chief engineer signed a separate certificate April 28 saying all maintenance had been conducted. It said “the aircraft is fully airworthy and meets all the safety” standards, news agency AP reported.
19:37 (IST)
Aircraft's wings were on fire, eyewitness tell local news agency
A resident of the colony, who witnessed the crash, told Ary News channel that the aircraft had fire coming from its wings which crashed into rooftops of some houses before it crash-landed.
Witnesses said the Airbus A320 appeared to attempt to land two or three times before crashing in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport. The residential area on the edge of the airport, known as Model Colony, is poor and heavily congested.
A resident of the area, Abdul Rahman, said he saw the aircraft circle at least three times, appearing to try to land before it crashed into several houses.
Video circulated on social media appeared to show the aircraft flying low over a residential area with flames shooting from one of its engines.
19:34 (IST)
Videos shot by residents show crash of PK8303
19:32 (IST)
Pakistan Armed Forces assists in relief, rescue measures
Pakistan Armed force spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the army’s Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers’ Sindh troops have reached the incident site. In the update posted on the official Twitter handel of DG ISPR, the spokesperson said that the security forces will assist civil administration in relief and rescue efforts.
19:31 (IST)
'We have lost the engines...' PK8303 pilot told ATC before crash
Here is a transcript of the last conversation between the ATC and pilot.
Pilot: We are proceeding direct, we have lost the engines.
ATC: Confirm you are carrying out a belly landing?
Pilot: (Unclear)
ATC: Runway available to land on 2 5
Pilot: Roger
Pilot: Sir, Mayday, Mayday, Mayday, Pakistan 8303
ATC: Pakistan 8303. Roger Sir. Both runways are available to land.
This is when the audio cuts-off.
It appears that soon after the audio was terminated, the plane crash-landed in a residential area in Karachi.
19:07 (IST)
Bank of Punjab CEO survives air crash, say reports
Local TV stations reported that three people sitting in the front row of the aircraft survived and aired footage of a man on a stretcher they identified as Zafar Masood, the head of the Bank of Punjab.
19:05 (IST)
Unofficial list of passengers reveals 9 children aboard PK8303
A list of passengers, not verified by Pakistani authorities, but put out by a database of live airport webcams, revealed that at least 9 children were among those onboard the flight PK8303.