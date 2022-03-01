Watch|Ukrainian farmer tows Russian tank amid military invasion, see light-hearted video here

A footage, which surfaced online and has also been shared by British MP and former Army Officer Johnny Mercer, shows a Ukrainian farmer towing away a Russian tank with his tractor.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken the world and the situation in many parts of Ukraine has become severe. As the war intensifies, many horrifying incidents and scenes of Ukrainians battling it out during invasion have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving people heartbroken.

However, amid the horrendous situation in the war-torn nation, a video of a light-hearted incident that occurred in Ukraine has provided some cheer.

A footage, which surfaced online and has also been shared by British MP and former Army Officer Johnny Mercer, shows a Ukrainian farmer towing away a Russian tank with his tractor.

In the video, one can see a farm vehicle towing away a Russian tank, which apparently seems to be a MTLV (multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle), as reported by The Indian Express.

As the tank is being taken away, a Russian soldier is seen desperately running after the vehicle, attempting to stop it and get into the tractor. The person recording this clip has a hearty laugh while watching the entire incident.

Along with Johnny Mercer, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba also took to Twitter to share the video.

If true, it’s probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer… ))

Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed. #StandWithUkraine #russiagohome pic.twitter.com/TY0sigffaM — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022

Scherba said that this might be the first tank to be stolen by a farmer and added that Ukrainians are indeed tough people. He posted the video with the hashtags 'Stand With Ukraine' and 'Russia Go Home'.

The 43-second clip has prompted a number of reactions from internet users and has left many of them smiling. While some people were glad that the Russian Army was being tackled in a clever way, others displayed support for the strength and courage showed by Ukrainians during the ongoing crisis.

A user wrote that this was the first laugh they had since the horror of Russia invasion began in Ukraine last week, while another user commended the brave spirit of Ukrainian farmers in a war-torn zone.

I so hope this is true. First laugh I've had since this horror started last week.

🇬🇧 ❤🇺🇦 — Gillybean (@Tigergilly) February 27, 2022

Bravo Ukraine 🌻🇺🇦🌻 farmers, bravo 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#PutinIsFalling — Fadi 🇨🇦 🇲🇺 She/Elle- belle comme une poubelle (@TiMoudou) February 27, 2022

