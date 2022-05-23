Watch: Zookeeper teases lion, animal bites off his finger

In the video, the lion can be seen refusing to let go of the man's finger. An eyewitness stated that the incident occurred when the zookeeper was showing off in front of the crowd at the Jamaica Zoo

A zookeeper's finger was ripped off by a lion after he poked his hand through the fence of its cage. The video, which has gone viral, captures the horrifying moment in which the man is seen trying to pull his hand away from the cage, while the lion refuses to let go.

The clip begins with the man teasing and playing with the lion as it is a cat. He ignores the animal's snarling and continues to trouble it. Seconds later, the animal clamps its powerful jaws around the man's finger. As the man struggles to break free, the lion keeps its mouth shut tight around his finger.

The zookeeper ended up losing his finger entirely. In a conversation with Jamaica Observer, an eyewitness said that the zookeeper was showing off the public present at the scene when the incident happened. The eyewitness added that she initially thought the whole thing was a joke, but later realised the seriousness of the situation. She added that everyone understood the gravity of the incident when the man fell on the ground and they saw that his skin and the first joint of his finger were gone. The incident has raised questions about the lion's welfare and treatment by the staff. Jamaica Observer has reported that Pamela Lawson, the Managing Director at the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, has said that the incident would be investigated. Jamaica Zoo ,on the other hand, assured that the zoo is a safe place for both people and animals. It further stated that the actions in the video were of a “contractor” of the zoo. Terming the incident as “tragic”, the statement stated that the clip was not representative of the safety procedures and policies that needed to be complied with at all times by employees. View the statement here:

The zoo added that the incident was unfortunate and should have never happened. It added that authorities were doing everything to assist the zookeeper in moving forward.

