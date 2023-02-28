Many students have their hearts and minds set on making it to their dream colleges and this joy doubles up when they actually make it through. Just like this young boy who managed to bag the opportunity to study at his dream college in the US and his excitement is totally unmissable! The young student identified as Amir Staten was accepted at Morehouse College in the US state of Georgia, an institution from where notable personalities like Martin Luther King Jr. and Spike Lee, among others have graduated. A video of the student’s heartwarming reaction has been making rounds on the internet that shows Staten jumping in excitement as he receives the news.

Shared originally by an Instagram user named Karlynne Staten, the video opens with the young man running across the street and further going straight to his mother to give her a tight hug as she congratulates him for making it to the college. He can be heard saying, “Let’s go! I got in.”

The video was shared by Good News Movement and has grabbed a lot of reactions from social media users.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

Speaking about the same, the boy’s mother told the outlet, “This moment is so emotional! He is a great kid—extremely humble. He is also looking forward to the automatic Black male bonding experience at Morehouse, given he never had a father figure.”

In the meantime, people who took to the comment section shared reactions like “CONGRATULATIONS!!! Consistent hard work is bound to pay off. May God protect and guide him throughout his journey”, “Congratulations. I hope this school is everything that he looking for and gets the education that he deserves. Mom you did well”, “Morehouse!!!!! Yay!!!! We welcome Amir to Atlanta with open arms!!! What an amazing achievement, with many more achievements to come,” etc.

Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for the mother-son duo. The video has so far amassed lakhs of views and several likes and comments.

