Incidents of little kids barging out of their houses or freeing themselves from their parents’ hold to eventually end up coming in front of oncoming traffic on a busy road have become quite common. While it is mostly the responsibility of the parents to look after their child and ensure their safety, especially on the roads, sometimes they fail to do so, causing their kid to get into an accident. One such accident was recently prevented by a man who jumped right in time to save a small kid from walking into the traffic. The exact moment from the incident has been caught on camera. Posted on Instagram by Good News Movement, the video shows a man hurriedly coming out of his house to save his neighbour’s child.

The clip, seemingly recorded by another person from his house, shows the front of a neighborhood beside a busy road. It is shortly after that that a small kid comes rushing out from his house towards the road. While his parents couldn’t spot him stepping out, a young man living in the neighbourhood noticed the kid right on time and came running to him.

While the child was on the brink of coming into the path of an oncoming vehicle, the man rushed into action and pulled him back to safety.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)



The Instagram page while lauding the man’s gesture also added a caption that reads, “Absolute hero!! Thank goodness he spotted him and sprinted to him right in time.”

While the location of the video is yet known, it has already grabbed praise on the internet. Social media users, who were impressed by the video, also shared their reactions in the comment section.

A user wrote, “I am so grateful for people like this. I have a son who elopes and runs away in anxiety and overwhelmed”, while another person noted, “Thank goodness! Blessings to those who just act without fear or concern for their own safety! Peace.” “He’s definitely a superhero, he came with speed and even got hit by the sign and kept going.. real life hero,” a third user commented.

