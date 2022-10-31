Watch: Workers flee COVID-19 lockdown at China's biggest iPhone factory
In videos going viral on social media, several people can be seen jumping a fence outside the plant, owned by manufacturer Foxconn, in Zhengzhou. Meanwhile, it is still not clear how many cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the factory
Beijing: A large number of migrant workers have been fleeing back to their hometowns from Apple’s largest iPhone assembly factory in China’s Zhengzhou, amidst a lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak.
In videos going viral on social media, several people can be seen jumping a fence outside the plant, owned by manufacturer Foxconn, in Zhengzhou. Meanwhile, it is still not clear how many cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the factory.
While sharing few videos on Twitter, Stephen McDonell, BBC’s correspondent in China wrote, “Workers have broken out of Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero Covid lockdown at Foxconn in Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to hometowns more than 100 kilometers away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. China”.
Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU
— Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022
In another post, McDonell shared how some of the employees were forced to “walk to hometowns some more than 100 kilometres away.”
“So they may think Zero #Covid is going great but here are more of the Foxconn workers who’ve broken out of Apple’s largest assembly site in #Zhengzhou to escape a Zero #Covid lockdown and walk to hometowns some more than 100 kilometres away to beat #China’s phone app restrictions,” he wrote.
Interestingly, the truck drivers, who gave Foxconn workers a ride, were also put in compulsory quarantine, McDonell stated.
Why workers broke out of factory?
“Two big factors which led to the mass exodus of workers from #Foxconn: rumours going crazy about how they were going to be treated under #Covid management and incredible widespread ignorance about the #Coronavirus as a disease,” the BBC correspondent wrote in a series of posts on Twitter.
Another rumour which he highlighted was that the workers thought that the Chinese Army was going to impose a giant “living with Covid” experiment in that part of Zhengzhou.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
China Communist Party Congress ends with Xi set for third term, new central committee excludes Li Keqiang and Wang Yang
In a viral video, it was also seen that Hu Jintao, the immediate predecessor of current Chinese President Xi Jinping, was unceremoniously escorted out of the Communist Party congress closing ceremony
A look at the seven men making up Communist Party of China's all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee
Three of them are holdovers from the previous body, including General Secretary Xi Jinping, who has received a precedent-breaking third term as party head. The four newcomers are all Xi loyalists
Pakistan, China agree to build $10bn rail project ahead of Shehbaz Sharif's China visit
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be the first foreign head of government to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping who secured an unprecedented third term as the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China last week