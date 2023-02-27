Watch: Women surprise their cat with birthday party in adorable video

The arrival of a pet in a family is one of the most amazing moments that can be experienced. Just like a newborn baby, pets bring an atmosphere of joy and excitement to the house. These cute family members deserve king-like treatment. Two women have just done that in a viral video where they surprised their cat with an amazing birthday party. The clip shows how the women are decorating the house for celebration with balloons and other decor items. The adorable feline can be seen curiously looking at the process of decoration. The furry one appears to be happy with the hard work of its humans.

The wholesome video clip was uploaded on Instagram with the caption, “To what extent would you go to make you furrball’s birthday memorable and super fun?”

Have a look at this adorable video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cats of Instagram (@cats_of_instagram)

The clip received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. A viewer commented, “No effort is too much for your beloved cats.” An account wrote, “I need to do this.” A user said, “I’m a little upset no one called me I’m totally down for cat parties.”

This is not the first time that people have celebrated the birthday of their pet. A video was shared last December on Twitter by news anchor Shubhankar Mishra where a family can be seen celebrating the birthday of their dog with full fervour.

Have a look at this wholesome video here:

The clip showed the cute canine surrounded by guests while it is sitting on the lap of a man. A woman could be seen kissing the adorable family member just as it’s her own child. A giant birthday cake could also be seen kept near the dog. With the excitement of celebration seen on the faces of guests, the adorable one did not appear to be less than a celebrity. Everyone clapped to celebrate the dog’s birthday and people could be seen recording the beautiful moment on their phones. The celebration had been reportedly held by a family in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.