Watch: Women dance on melting ice block to deliver climate change message
The ice chunk, weighing over two tonnes, was made to represent the melting of icebergs due to global warming and three women artists danced, in turns, over the ice chunk while it remained suspended from the harness
Artists from a physical theatre company chose an innovative way to highlight the impact of climate change on the world. During the ongoing Sydney Festival 2022, the artists from the Legs On The Wall have performed an aerial dance on a large chunk of ice that was hung over the Sydney Harbour.
The ice chunk weighed over 2 tonnes was made to represent the melting of icebergs due to global warming. Three women artists danced - in turns - over the ice chunk while it was being suspended from the harness.
Thaw, a theatrical dance performed on a melting ice block, depicted the impending climate catastrophe and worry that now exist in the world.
Joshua Thomson, the artistic director of Legs On The Wall, told reporters that art is an amazing way to engage people with real issues.
The dance performance was held from 14 to 16 February and the artists were held for 10 hours every day. The performance was also live-streamed on the official website of Sydney festival.
The captivating performance by the artists has touched people across the globe and their dance has gone viral on social media. Most of the people hailed the performance and the message behind it, whereas some people have criticised it as an empty gesture.
A Twitter user hailed the efforts of the artists and their innovative way to highlight the issue of climate change.
This one sums it up for me... Tks @LegsOnTheWall for such a compelling& creative way to make the #climatecrisis visually real. LIVE right now via THAW cam at: https://t.co/AmfPKezF9U #auspol #art #extremeheat pic.twitter.com/vFWLtOhVHS
— Blair Palese (@blairpalese) January 15, 2022
‘Fabulous work,’ wrote a Twitter user while sharing an image of the dance performance.
However, a Twitter user criticised Legs On The Wall for wasting freshwater by using it to make the large ice chunk.
Another wrote its a wastage of taxpayers' money
The melting iceberg is actually a representation of wasted taxpayers money being lost to juvenile political stunts at the @sydney_festival year after year...
https://t.co/6flhZ9HV68
— MiscreantMe (@MiscreantMe) January 16, 2022
Vicki Van Hout, Isabel Estrella, and Jenni Large were the three performers who performed the aerial dance.
