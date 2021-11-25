Watch: Woman uses vibrator as face massager, leaves netizens divided

Despite people calling out her mistakes in the comment section, Hillary has continued to post follow-up video with her ‘face massaging’ tool

Skin care is now a multi-million dollar industry; not surprisingly given the growing social media-fuelled narcissism. Take face massaging tools for instance. Face massage is a good way to keep the skin healthy and glowing and people can choose among a variety of tools depending on their budget and choice of material. There are gua shas, jade rollers, ice globes, konjac sponges, sculpting bars, and collagen rollers to name a few.

But recently a well-intentioned woman posted a video of one such tool which she uses to massage her face that bizarrely turned out to be a vibrator!

Hillary, who goes by the name @simply.hillary on TikTok, filmed herself rubbing a vibrator all over her face. She also briefed users about the features of the erotic device she calls a ‘pore sucker’.

"Guys I have to tell you about this skin thing I got. It sucks and pulses, so it makes your blood flow. It’s amazing!" Hillary said, as reported by Times Now. The influencer vouched for the product and stated that it is available on online shopping website Amazon.

The video soon went viral on social media and gathered over 2 million views. People, in the comment section, called out her mistake. Many users commented that Hillary was not using the device in the manner it was intended, others joked that she should have written a review on Amazon about the benefits of the vibrator as a face massager. A section of people thought that Hillary's video was intended as a joke, and added that she was deliberately using the vibrator to gain views.

The influencer, interestingly, filmed follow-up videos with the vibrator as well and continued to pretended to be ignorant about it's function.

This is not the first bizarre incident on social media that involves a vibrator. In January 2021, a video of a woman went viral on social media after a vibrator was spotted on her shelf. She was live on the BBC Wales at that time. Yvette Amos had appeared on a programme to talk about being unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic. However, viewers were distracted by the vibrator that was visible on her shelf. The clip of the interview went viral, with several social media users commenting on the issue.

