Watch | Woman spotted carrying lion in her arms in Kuwait; see viral video here

In the unbelievable video, the woman can be seen walking down the street with the lion in her arms, while it wriggles to be free

FP Trending January 05, 2022 11:52:16 IST
Representational image

A video clip of a woman in a hijab walking on the street and carrying a lion has gone viral. Social media users were stunned to see how the woman managed to handle the big cat, who although didn't look fully grown. Many of the users, however, also raised questions on the authenticity of the video.

The video clip, which appeared to be genuine, was captured in the Sabahiya district of Kuwait on Saturday, 1 January.

Watch the video here:

According to the Arab Times, the lion was kept as a pet by the woman and her father. The footage was captured when the big cat escaped their home and was roaming in the area. Terrified residents informed the Ministry of Interior about a lion wandering on the streets. The Environmental Police went to the spot and recaptured the lion with the help of its owner. The police later handed it over to the owners.

The video is liked by more than 1.3 lakh Twitter users and the comment section is filled with reactions. Many social media users were amazed and shocked after watching the video, some even compared the lion with a house cat.

‘Oh my god,’ a Twitter user commented.

“That Lion is embarrassing the rest of the family…,” wrote another user

“If you listen closely you can hear him say “I’m not going… you can’t make me!… I won’t let you”, wrote a Twitter user.

Owning exotic wild animals is illegal in many Gulf states, but still, these animals remain popular as pets for many people. People pay huge amounts to own these wild creatures.

What are your thoughts about this video?

 

Updated Date: January 05, 2022 11:52:16 IST

