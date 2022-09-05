She got stuck upside down on an inversion table while exercising at the Powerhouse Gym in Berea, Ohio

We all have been through some kind of embarrassing situation in our lives. One such embarrassing moment of an Ohio-based woman Christine Faulds was caught on tape. She got stuck upside down on an inversion table while exercising at the Powerhouse Gym in Berea, Ohio. She had to call 911 through her smartwatch for help after trying to get herself out of the machine for some minutes. There was only one person with her at the Gym at 3 AM, but he was lifting weights in the other room, and couldn’t hear her cry for help. Soon, the police arrived and helped her in getting free. Even the cops were chuckling while freeing her. This whole video was recorded, and it has now gone viral.

In an interview with CNN, she said, “When people ask her why she would post such an embarrassing video, she replies that sometimes you just have to laugh at yourself and move on.”

This video was posted on Twitter with the caption, “’This is so embarrassing’ — A woman went viral after getting stuck upside down on an exercise machine and calling 911 for help.”

Watch this clip here:

Some users advised to maintain precaution while using such a machine in the comment section.

“I’m glad she’s ok and was a good sport about this, but in all seriousness that apparatus should only be used with a spotter for safety”, a user commented.

Some even said how dangerous the inversion table is.

A person wrote, “Someone gave my husband one of these and they're very dangerous. We ended up scrapping it.”

The ordeal had lasted for around 12 minutes, and she stated that she experienced a headache afterwards, and also felt a little bit fuzzy.

Inversion tables are used for inversion therapy, which is beneficial in stretching the spine and providing relief from the back pain. Inversion therapy helps people with chronic lower back pain, poor circulation, sciatica, and scoliosis.

Inversion exercises can be helpful in removing waste from the spine, decreasing inflammation, and creating more protective fluid around spinal discs.

