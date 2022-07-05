Watch: Woman gets chance to coach school basketball team after giving birth, takes her kid along

The clip shows the team members playing with the baby and taking care of it. You can even see the kid attending strategy meetings along with the rest of the squad

Basketball coach Ashley Webster had recently had a baby when she was given the opportunity she had been waiting for. Webster was offered the chance to coach a D2 level school. While she was concerned about leaving her baby behind, she did not want to miss out on the once-in-a-lifetime chance either. A video by the Good News Movement shows what happened next.

The video shows that the Head Coach of the team asked Webster to bring her kid to her job. The video of the baby interacting with the basketball team is sure to leave you smiling. The clip was posted with the caption, “Coach Ashley Webster just had a baby but didn't want to pass up an opportunity to coach a D2 school. The head coach's solution: bring the baby-the team will take care of her. That's how to lead, Coach Randall!”.

The clip shows the team members playing with the baby and taking care of it. You can even see the kid attending strategy meetings along with the rest of the squad.

Watch:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has received over 84,000 likes. Many users praised the coach for his decision. “This is the equality we need to be seeing!!!” wrote one person. “Not only great for the baby, but also great for the players. You can’t have a bad day with that much cuteness around,” commented another.

Many users also hoped that someday such instances would be more commonplace.

This is not the first video shared by the Good News Movement that has won hearts. Another video that was shared recently by the account showed the unconditional love between an elderly man and his wife.

Watch:

The clip shows the man combing his wife’s hair. The video later reveals that the wife is actually suffering from dementia. The clip left many users teary-eyed.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.