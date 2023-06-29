WATCH: Will Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug be a gamechanger?

Eli Lilly, a drug maker, has developed an experimental weight loss shot, which is an injection to help you lose weight. It tinkers with the body’s hormones that control appetite. The results are phenomenal. Obese patients lost around 24 per cent of their body weight after 48 weeks. These results are much higher than any other anti obesity medication.

Currently, there are numerous players in the weight loss game like Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Amgen. They all promise one thing, which is a slimmer world.

Over the past decade, these treatments have offered very little benefit and too many side effects. But now Lilly’s newest drug has set the bar much higher by showing that weight can be dramatically cut down by a simple injection. After the news broke out, Lilly’s shares rose sharply. This shows that Lilly may take the lead in the weight loss market.

Notably, drugs that help shed weight come with a heavy price tag, and are unaffordable for many. Yet the demand continues to surge because people see value in these drugs. Today, 38 per cent of the world population is obese. In 12 years, this could increase to 51 per cent.

Apart from the price, there’s also a metaphorical price to pay. Most of these drugs come with a range of similar side effects like nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation. As the dosage increases, these issues only get worse. Some even experience increased heart rate.

