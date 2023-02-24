WATCH: White House press secretary does a Biden on Biden, calls him Obama

Washington: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the mother of all faux pas when she accidentally referred US President Joe Biden as ‘President Obama’.

The incident happened while Pierre was addressing a presser, had in a slip-of-the tongue moment, accidentally called the current head of US government, “President Obama”.

Unfortunately for her, the entire incident was caught on camera.

‘President Obama’, says White House Secretary

During the press conference, Karine Jean-Pierre accidentally was caught on camera, saying, “So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that—Pardon me, President Biden!” This led to surprise and laughter among the audience.

She quickly was seen adding, “Whoa! Ahem, that is news. I know, we’re going back not forwards. We’ve gotta go forwards.”

Karine Jean-Pierre says "President Obama" instead of Biden.

Jean Pierre announces Biden's nominee to lead World Bank

The press secretary went on to then announce Biden's nominee to lead the World Bank.

For the unversed, Biden's nominee is Ajay Banga, who, the press secretary said, according to the President, is uniquely equipped to lead the world bank as he is a renowned business executive that has managed companies that brought jobs and investments.

According to the press secretary, Banga has a proven track record of creating public-private partnerships.

She added, “Raised in India he has a unique perspective on opportunities and challenges facing developing countries & how World Bank can deliver on its agenda for prosperity and reduce poverty.”

White House press secretary faux pas

The press secretary’s unwitting slip-of-tongue comes amidst growing skepticism over Biden's plans to run in 2024, owing to his age.

Who is Ajay Banga?

The former Mastercard CEO, who has been nominated to lead the World Bank by Biden, according to the US President's statement is "uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history."

The first Indian-born nominee to the World Bank president role, the 63-year-old started his career with Nestle in India and went on to work with the Citigroup in India and Malaysia. Presently, Banga, a US citizen, serves as vice chair of General Atlantic, a US private equity firm.

