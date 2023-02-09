WATCH: Wading through Ukrainian minefield, Russian armoured column blown up

Kyiv: As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, casualties are mounting on both sides. With western countries led by the US providing Ukraine with weapons and other supplies, the Russian forces have found the going tough.

With Russia starting its much-anticipated winter offensive in order to dominate the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian positions north and south of the city of Donetsk.

Fierce fighting is raging around Vuhledar as Ukrainian forces battle to keep Russian troops from capturing the town.

The Russian military has braved stiff resistance by Ukrainian forces to make limited advance just outside the town of just 14,000 people, albeit at a very high cost.

Warning: Scenes of violence; viewer discretion advised

Vuhledar, a Russian mechanized formation tries to assault a Ukrainian position through a minefield, before retreating. During the retreat, a BMP-3 hits a mine, the entire formation comes under Ukrainian artillery fire, and one of the T-80BVs is abandoned. pic.twitter.com/Imn2C198EC — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 9, 2023

A video of the fighting outside Vuhledar has gone viral on social media. This video shows a Russian mechanized formation attempting to assault a Ukrainian position through a minefield. However heavy artillery fire forced the Russians to retreat.

During the retreat, a Russian BMP-3 armoured vehicle hit a mine even as the entire formation was subjected to heavy Ukrainian artillery fire. One of the T-80BVs was abandoned as the entire Russian force retreated in a hurry.

Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with their winter offensive in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine as Russia masses additional combat power.

According to a statement by Ukraine’s presidential office, heavy fighting has been raging for weeks around the city of Bakhmut and the nearby towns of Soledar and Vuhledar.

Russia has found the going tough in the conflict with Ukraine. Although Russian forces made some gains in the first few months of the war, they were unable to capture key objectives and were then driven back from several areas by a counteroffensive Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.