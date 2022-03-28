Watch: Viral video of 85-year-old overwhelmed on receiving birthday cake

The video, shared by the Instagram page 'Goodnews movement’, was posted 19 hours ago and it has already received 1.8 million views and 1.21 lakh likes so far

It is true that even the elderly people have a child concealed within them that they don't show as much as they should. Moreover, it can be a lot of fun to see them when the little child in them comes out. One such adorable video of an old man enjoying his 85th birthday has gone viral on the internet. Your heart will melt when you see the man's reaction to receiving a piece of cake!

The wholesome video, shared by the Instagram page 'Goodnews movement', shows a waiter bringing an elderly man a piece of cake with a candle on top while the man is having lunch with his family. The elderly man's eyes light up with joy as he receives the cake, and he claps. Soon he is overwhelmed with emotions and he sobs as his family begins to sing him happy birthday. People at the restaurant also wish him happy birthday, and he raises his hand in delight. It illustrates how simple things in life can bring you so much joy.

The video, which was posted 19 hours ago, has received 1.8 million views and 1.21 lakh likes so far.

Social media users began to fill the comments section with praise for the wholesome video. Several users stated that this clip made them miss their own grandfather.

Some users also hoped that the elderly person had a great birthday, while others jokingly stated that the clip should come with a warning that the video may cause users to get emotional in public. Many people also hailed the family members of the man for organising such a sweet surprise for him.

