Watch video: Woman mistakenly eats biscuits covered in ants thinking they were seeds

We often eat biscuits with sesame, cumin or chia seeds or even cookies with chocolate chips or dry fruits spread all across their surface. Such exotic cookies are a delight to have, especially when consumed with tea and coffee. All of these undoubtedly make for a tempting snack.

However, let's not forget to inspect the quality and condition of a biscuit before grabbing it. If you don't, you might end up suffering like TikToker Brenna who accidentally gulped biscuits covered with ants assuming they were seeds.

In a video uploaded on Instagram by Brother, a woman can be seen sitting on her desk and crying, pointing towards the biscuit she was eating. To everyone's shock, the biscuit was covered with ants. She turned the camera to a packet full of biscuits and they had ants all over.

The video had a text in it which said, "I thought they were seeds. I have already eaten two."

Watch the video here:

Ever since the reel was shared on Instagram, it has garnered millions of views, thousands of likes, and comments.

Reacting to the video, a social media user said that she just got extra protein. Another user wrote that he thought that it was "mouse poop" at first. Someone even joked and said that the ants are "clearly delish" unless they bite back. Another user added that the woman needs to get her eyes checked soon.

A user also narrated a similar experience of his own. "I ate a cockroach because it got into the pancake mix," he said. The user added that he didn't realise that he ate it till he pulled out a leg of the insect from his teeth. He further said what made it worse was that there was another cockroach in the mix still moving around.

