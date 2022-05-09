Watch video: Ukrainian artillery in action in the Mykolayiv region
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces retaliate as Russian missiles strike Mykolaiv, occupying government buildings in Kherson Region
Ukrainian artillery, including its D-20 howitzer and "Grad" rocket launcher, blast out rocket after rocket as Ukraine's army gears up to retake territory captured by the Russians in the south of the country, reports AFP.
VIDEO: Ukrainian artillery in action in the Mykolayiv region.
Ukrainian artillery, including its D-20 howitzer and "Grad" rocket launcher, blast out rocket after rocket as Ukraine's army gears up to retake territory captured by the Russians in the south of the country pic.twitter.com/Vr9J00H3PI
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 9, 2022
In southern Ukraine, Mykolaiv is the first major city behind the front line, as the army faces off against Russian troops to the southeast in occupied Kherson. The region is witnessing regular bombardments and nearby combat that led to its water supply being severed in mid-April.
Russian troops are deploying artillery and aircraft to attack the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions; Luhansk Region has also seen missile strikes. Mykolaiv Region and the city of Mykolaiv in particular have also been struck by Russian missiles.
The MFA of Ukraine recently tweeted, "We will overcome everything. We know this for sure, because our military and all our people are descendants of those who overcame Nazism. So we will win again. And there will be peace again. Finally again!
Mykolaiv Region and its administrative capital, Mykolaiv, were shelled on the afternoon of 7 May with Russian troops carrying out a missile strike on an infrastructure facility in Voznesensk District
The town of Bereznehuvate was attacked by missiles during the day and in the evening of 7 May, according to preliminary information, reports Yahoo News.
Russian troops also shelled a residential neighbourhood of Mykolaiv, causing fires which were later extinguished by the relevant municipal services.
At night, a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Mykolayiv was hit by Russian missiles, where 5 people were wounded and 1 killed.
