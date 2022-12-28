All of us have witnessed procession and parades several times in our life. But what if we told you that it’s not just human beings who can fall in line and march, but geese as well? Yes, it’s true. A parade of geese took place in Denmark and footage of the same has grabbed attention online. In the video, a lady can be seen leading the procession of geese and an elderly woman is seen playing drums at the end of parade. The video was shared with the caption “Meanwhile in Denmark: Yes, this is an actual parade.” The geese are seen marching in a proper line while people stare at the unique parade with all their curiosity.

Have a look at this video here:

Meanwhile in Denmark: Yes, this is an actual parade. 🇩🇰 🦆 pic.twitter.com/LjvWwWn32x — Goodable (@Goodable) December 26, 2022



The video attracted a wide range of reactions from the viewers. A user commented, “Another reason to move to Denmark.”

Another reason to move to Denmark — ThisGuyCraig (@ThisGuyCraig) December 26, 2022



An individual wrote that this can be one of the main reasons why Denmark stands second in the list of happiest countries across the world.

This has to be a big part of why Denmark is number two on the “Happiest Countries in the World” list. — Ed Hughes 🇺🇦🏈🏀🥍⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@Ed_in_Raleigh) December 26, 2022



Some people stated that the video brighten their day.

I love when people do things like this. What a great gift to brighten the day. — Laurie Weekend (@Laurie_Wieland) December 26, 2022



A viewer said that she would like to see this goose parade in York, England and that the geese will stop the traffic there.

Amazing! I'd like to see this done in #York the geese stop the traffic there! — Alice Clarke (@happiAlicat) December 27, 2022



A user informed me that this procession happens twice a day at the Peabody hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Happens twice a day at the Peabody hotel in Memphis — Pete Stonecipher (@skantown1) December 27, 2022



Several viewers also found the video to be very cute.

Too cute — A Bee’s Life 🐝 (@BattlestarBee) December 27, 2022



This is not the only video on the internet which has captured a unique sight on the road. A video had gone viral in June, 2020 in which an elderly man was spotted walking his goose on a leash. The video was posted with the caption, “Nothing weird here. Just an old geezer walking his goose.”

Nothing weird here. Just an old geezer walking his goose. pic.twitter.com/9UQ4jZ9qNn — Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) June 6, 2020



As the man crossed a busy road, he kept his unique pet suspended in the air via a leash. The goose kept flapping its wings while it remained suspended. When its owner reached the other side of the road, he left it on the ground. Then, he walked the goose on leash normally just as someone would walk a pet dog.