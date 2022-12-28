World

FP Trending December 28, 2022 14:21:10 IST
All of us have witnessed procession and parades several times in our life. But what if we told you that it’s not just human beings who can fall in line and march, but geese as well? Yes, it’s true. A parade of geese took place in Denmark and footage of the same has grabbed attention online. In the video, a lady can be seen leading the procession of geese and an elderly woman is seen playing drums at the end of parade. The video was shared with the caption “Meanwhile in Denmark: Yes, this is an actual parade.” The geese are seen marching in a proper line while people stare at the unique parade with all their curiosity.

The video attracted a wide range of reactions from the viewers. A user commented, “Another reason to move to Denmark.”


An individual wrote that this can be one of the main reasons why Denmark stands second in the list of happiest countries across the world.


Some people stated that the video brighten their day.


A viewer said that she would like to see this goose parade in York, England and that the geese will stop the traffic there.


A user informed me that this procession happens twice a day at the Peabody hotel in Memphis, Tennessee.


Several viewers also found the video to be very cute.


This is not the only video on the internet which has captured a unique sight on the road. A video had gone viral in June, 2020 in which an elderly man was spotted walking his goose on a leash. The video was posted with the caption, “Nothing weird here. Just an old geezer walking his goose.”


As the man crossed a busy road, he kept his unique pet suspended in the air via a leash. The goose kept flapping its wings while it remained suspended. When its owner reached the other side of the road, he left it on the ground. Then, he walked the goose on leash normally just as someone would walk a pet dog.

