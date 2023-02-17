Internet is filled with videos showcasing unique combos and recipes for various food items. Now, there is another such clip circulating on the social media which has dismayed the users. A video from Thailand has been shared on Instagram in which a woman can be seen preparing pasta with spaghettis that are black in colour. The spaghetti appears to be like ‘Venom’, a symbiote in Marvel universe. The woman can be seen putting the unique noodles on a plate. Then, she adds what appears to be salt on them. After this, she begins to fry it on a pan with veggies and some other ingredients. She properly mixes it with all the ingredients and puts it in a plate after the quirky pasta is ready to deliver. The video clip was posted with the caption “UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand.”

The video received a wide range of comments. Viewers called the food item as “Venom noodles”. Users also made very humorous comments. An account wrote, “I was waiting for the noodles to start crawling.” While most of the people were disgusted by the venom noodles, one user said, “Already eaten, it’s very yummy.” One account commented, “I want to try this one.”

One more shocking food combo, a gulab jamun burger, was circulating on the internet last September. A video was shared on Twitter where the preparation of this unique burger was unveiled.

The gulab jamun is placed on the slice of a bun, and then some juice of the sweet is also dropped on it. Then, the sweet is sandwiched with two slices of bun. After this, the burger is placed on a large frying pan and cooked. Finally, the prepared gulab jamun burger is sliced into four parts. In the end of the video, a woman can be seen tasting the food item and appears to be enjoying it.

Similarly, the recipe for strawberry pasta had gone viral in January this year.

The video clip showed the entire process of preparing the unique pasta.

