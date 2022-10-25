In what looks like a scene just straight out of the thriller Netflix series Money Heist, Chile recently witnessed money showering on its highway. No, this isn’t the plot for any Hollywood project, but surprisingly a reality. A video showing money raining on the Chile highway has grabbed all the attention, after some robbers throw away a bag with cash on the road, during a police car chase, making the cash shower on the highway. While the video is making rounds on the internet, it surely defied the saying that money is not found lying on the roads. Despite their tactics, the six suspects couldn’t get away from cops’ sight and were eventually arrested in Chile’s Santiago. The act was caught on CCTV and came to light after the Twitter page of ANews shared it online.

While sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote in the caption, “A violent robbery at a store ended in a police car chase, money raining down on a highway, and six suspects getting arrested in Santiago, Chile.” According to a New York Post report, the incident took place in the city of Pudahuel. The now-viral video opens by showing a very busy highway, when a blue speeding Chevrolet, which was being chased by a couple of cops’ vehicles, drops a black bag filled with cash on the road. In a bid to flee the cops, the robbers dropped the bag with its zip open making the cash roll on the road. At that very moment and in the heat of the chase, one of the police cars can be seen running over the bag ripping it apart and spreading the cash across the road. While one car continued its chase, the other stopped as cops got down on the road to gather the notes.

A violent robbery at a store ended in a police car chase, money raining down on a highway and six suspects getting arrested in Santiago, Chile#chile #santiago #chase #anews pic.twitter.com/KeHtPTQugh — ANews (@anews) October 21, 2022



As per the media reports, robbers looted a gambling hall and fled the scene after stealing the money and threatening an employee with a firearm. But as soon as the city police received the information about the same, they started chasing robbers. Their blue vehicle was reportedly followed by the cops through different routes, which finally led the robbers to the North Coast highway. As soon as they reached the highway, the robbers created the movie scene after throwing the bag filled with looted money on the road. According to a report in the BBC, the looters tried stealing 10 million Chilean pesos, or $10,300, while Skynews reported that the stolen amount was worth $60,000. Later, money was recovered by the cops and they successfully arrested six people.

