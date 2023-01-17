Needless to say, Aurora Borealis is one of the most magnificent and surreal displays of light. Also known as the northern lights or the polar lights, Aurora Borealis is basically a natural light display in the sky, predominantly witnessed in high-latitude regions. Therefore the probability of witnessing such stunning green lights is high in the northern parts of Alaska, the southern half of Greenland, Iceland, northern Norway, Sweden, and Finland, among others.

It won’t be wrong to say that experiencing Aurora Borealis once in life, stands on every wanderer’s bucket list. Therefore, treating the vision of every travel enthusiast, the internet today has brought forth an alluring video featuring the majestic northern lights. Not only this but the video features beautiful reindeer sitting at the forefront, while the northern lights look stunning in the background.

The video was shared by a celebrated Twitter page, Buitengebieden, which is operated by Sanders from the Netherlands. Enjoying millions of followers, Sanders is very well known for sharing positive news videos on his page. Taking to his Twitter account around midnight on 17 January, Sanders shared the now-viral clip with the caption, “Reindeer under the Northern Lights..”

Reindeer under the Northern Lights.. 🎥 IG: eventyr pic.twitter.com/Tx6tLHpMjR — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 16, 2023

The video opens by showing a herd of reindeer peacefully sitting under the sky illuminated by the enchanting northern lights. The video appears to be the epitome of beauty, as the blue and green sky mark a stark contrast to white snow capped land, on which white reindeer appear to have been truly camouflaged. Honestly, the video appears to be taken from some movie. Chances are really high that after looking at something as breathtaking as this, you might find it difficult in taking your eyes off it.

Apart from calling it beautiful, the comments section is flooded with people sharing several videos of reindeer grazing amidst the Aurora Borealis-filled sky. One user commented, “Alone we gaze into the tranquil night.”

Alone we gaze into the tranquil night — Lex Leo Merrill (@lexlmerrill) January 16, 2023

While sharing a video of yet another northern light sighting, another user wrote, “I am 100 % convinced there is magic now.”

I am 100 % convinced there is magic now.

Cc: unnaturalorder pic.twitter.com/T0mUSRkLNj — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) January 16, 2023

A third user gave the internet a glance at the northern lights of Norway, and wrote, “Northern Lights in Norway.”



So far the video has been played more than a million times and has garnered around 24,000 likes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.