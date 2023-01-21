One of the favourite Italian dishes loved by people all around the globe, pizza is a comfort food for many and comes with a wide range of toppings under layers of cheese. If you’re also among those avid pizza lovers, then this news will definitely make you happy. Global food chain Pizza Hut has taken up the task to make the world’s largest pizza. Targeting a Guinness World Record, Pizza Hut has claimed to have made a pizza of nearly 14,000 square feet in size which includes around 68,000 slices.

As reported by CNN, the record-breaking pizza will be 13,990-square-foot in size and will have a huge amount of sauce, cheese, and toppings. A video of the same has been also shared on Instagram by Now This News where we can see the preparation of the huge pizza.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)



Shot inside the Los Angeles Convention Center, we can see several people engaged in the task of preparing the pizza. To prepare the 68,000-slice dish, the workers used over 13,000 pounds of dough, 4,900 pounds of sauce, and 8,800 pounds of cheese. To ease up the task, rectangular slices of pizza were made and baked in pieces with a cooking device that hovers over the gigantic pizza.

CNN further also added that the Guinness World Record has officially confirmed their feat through an email on Friday.

Speaking on the same, Pizza Hut President David Graves said, “And the great thing is none of it’s going to waste. We can actually donate it to some local food banks here in the Los Angeles community. So, we’re really excited about that.”

In the meantime, the video of the pizza-making is going viral on the internet and prompted divided reactions from people. Many also suggested the outlet donate the pizza to needy people. “Imagine if prominent food companies put this much energy towards addressing world hunger,” wrote one person. “My problem as a Pizza Hut employee is why are we doing this but not giving our employees raises that obviously deserve it? I can’t speak for everyone but I, for one, am one of the hardest working people at my store, yet only get paid $15/hour,” commented another.

