A touching video of a British Airways flight attendant calming a crying kid by taking him into her arms has gone viral and captured the hearts of everyone.

Travelling with a young kid by flight is stressful for most families. If the kid begins crying while the plane is in air, the situation becomes quite difficult for everyone on the journey. But sometimes, help can come in from the most unexpected quarters.

The young boy had started sobbing while he on a flight between Brasilia and Cuiaba in Brazil. Despite best efforts by his family, the kid remained inconsolable, prompting a female flight attendant to come over and console the child.

The video was first shared on the Instagram page of Good News Movement on Friday, 4 March. The clip shows the caring and loving nature of the crew member of that flight. The video's caption described how the attendant soothed the child.

According to the caption, the flight attendant brought some stickers for the child to play with at first, but this did not stop him from crying. She later brought him some small cups as well, but the kid continued sobbing. Finally, the flight attendant picked up the child in her arms to try to put him to sleep. Surprisingly, it worked, as the young boy stopped crying and promptly fell asleep.

Take a glimpse of the video here:

Since it was posted, it has received over 200,000 likes. The flight attendant's friendliness has been hailed by users in the comments section. As one of the users put it, "Crying over here!! This is so kind of this flight attendant.. I’m sure the parents felt such relief ". Some of the users also speculated that the attendant must be a mother herself, based on her the techniques she used to calm the baby.

Some users even recounted instances where they had been helped by flight attendants while they were trying to calm down their kids.

This feel-good moment will surely brighten your day.

