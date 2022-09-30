Watch video: Elephant in Thailand slides on muddy hill to have fun

Videos of animals doing hilarious activities never fail to bring a smile on our face. One such video has been shared on Twitter recently in which an elephant can be seen sliding down a muddy hill on its knees. It seems to be enjoying the activity very much. According to the caption of the video, the name of the gentle giant is Somsak. The clip has been recorded in Ranong, Thailand, and the male jumbo was taking advantage of the muddy hill after a rainstorm. In the video, the elephant can be seen swinging its trunk and head joyously as it slides down.

Have a look at this video:

A jumbo male elephant named Somsak decided to have some fun after a rainstorm in Ranong, Thailand, by sliding down a muddy hill on his own knees. ‘I couldn’t stop laughing … He’s so funny,’ said the animal’s handler Tawatchai Suriwong, via Newsflare. pic.twitter.com/8m5v0IPIev — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 29, 2022



Tawatchai Suriwong, owner of Somsak, told Newsflare that he couldn’t stop laughing when he saw the jumbo sliding down on its knees. He went on to say that Somsak is very funny.

This is not the first time these cute jumbos have grabbed attention on social media. Another adorable video was shared on Reddit recently in which two baby elephants can be seen hugging their keeper with their trunks. They are cuddling him just like a human toddler gives cuddles.

Watch this video here:



Social media is filled with videos where the strong friendship between humans and elephants can be witnessed. One such video was recently posted by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter in which an elephant can be seen copying the dance steps of a little girl.



The girl dances by moving her body left and right. The gentle giant tries to mimic her by moving its head and ears. First, the elephant attentively observed her dance steps, and then it imitated her movement.

Elephants not just entertain us with their videos, sometimes, they motivate and inspire us as well. A clip was tweeted recently in which a baby elephant was learning to walk but it was falling down. So, its mother picked it up with her trunk and helped it in walking with a very slight support.

Watch this clip here:

Before you start running, you must learn to walk. Before you learn to walk, you must learn to stand. Sustained progress is always slow. pic.twitter.com/iOQhvdbcr8 — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) September 27, 2022



It appears that the mother elephant is motivating her calf to walk just like a Guru. The dedicated little jumbo also doesn’t give up.

What do you think of these adorable elephant videos?

