Watch video: Construction workers rescue drowning dog from irrigation canal in Ecuador

A construction worker in Ecuador has been receiving praises from social media users for showing humanity by rescuing a drowning dog from an irrigation canal with the help of an excavator.

The video of the incident was shared by Viral Hog on Twitter and has been winning hearts as it shows the construction worker saving the dog using his skill and wisdom.

Have a look at the video here:

A construction crews steps in to save a dog that fell into the irrigation canal. 🚧🐶💦 #viralhog #animalrescue #ecuador pic.twitter.com/ePhgP1dXfl — ViralHog (@ViralHog) April 21, 2022

The video shows a construction worker climbing on the bucket of a digging crane that takes him down to the canal. He waits for the dog to come near him and lifts the pooch to put it in the machine with him.

The construction worker has grabbed attention because he lifted the dog from a heavy stream of water without caring for his life.

As per a report in Daily Mail, the builders were working near an irrigation channel in Pasaje Canton when they received a radio about a dog being carried down in the fast-moving water flowing towards them and that it was drowning.

The construction worker who rescued the dog said that when he grabbed the dog, it bit him slightly but he could still get it out and also raised funds to take the dog to the vet.

Reacting to the video, a social media user said, “Nice catch...and relieved little hound.” While, another user wrote that this was the "best video one would see today".

Best Video you will see today. https://t.co/KBlBboShug — Dev Ssaluja (@dev_sal) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, in another incident, a dog was reunited with his owner after being lost for days due to violence in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

As Russians moved to occupy the city of Bucha, the dog got separated from its owner. The dog was found by a Belarusian unit fighting with Ukraine and eventually became successful in finding his owner.

