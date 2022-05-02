Noah, who is the first African to host the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, hailed American democracy as he criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Comedian Trevor Noah set the bar high as he roasted Joe Biden on Sunday, topping it with a rhetorical question on whether he will be "fine" after making fun the US President. The 38-year-old was hosting the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

He asked if he was going to be fine after making fun of the President as Biden was seen sitting at the dais and laughing at Noah’s question.

Have a look at the video here:

I’ve always respected @Trevornoah so much but this closing speech from the White House correspondents’ dinner is particularly spectacular. pic.twitter.com/k8GmBOAoYB — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 1, 2022

Biden responded by taking a dig at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and said that Noah could roast the President and won’t go to jail as it happens in Moscow.

Noah, who is the first African to host the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, hailed American democracy as he criticised Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He said that each journalist was in the bastion of democracy and if they ever doubted it then they should look at Ukraine. He further mentioned how journalists were risking their lives to show the world what was happening.

Noah further made an appeal to appreciate the fact that in America, people had the right to speak and seek the truth, even if it made the those in power uncomfortable. Biden responded by making a reference to the jailing of Putin's rival Alexei Navalny.

Taking to Twitter later, Noah tagged President Biden and thanked WHCA for having him and allowing him to have the distinct honour of roasting the President of the United States.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been going on since Moscow invaded its pro-Western neighbour on 24 February. The Russian President has even imposed a media gag in his country over reporting the war in Ukraine.

What are your thoughts on the democratic form of governance?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.