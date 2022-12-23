Watch video: Brave runners participate in Antarctic Ice Marathon in freezing temperatures

It is quite common to see runners participating in different kinds of marathons, especially organised on roads and on different race courses. However, have you ever heard of marathons being held in freezing temperatures and in the snow? Yes, this was the scene at the recently organised Antarctic Ice Marathon, which was staged around 600 miles from the South Pole. It is needless to mention that with minimum temperature dropping to freezing levels, it is quite a challenging task to run long stretches of ice and mountains. Videos of the event were also shared widely on social media.

One such video was shared on Instagram by Now This News which gives a few glimpses of the event. A one of its kind, the event took place on Wednesday at the Union Glacier and witnessed over 60 competitors from 20 different countries. Notably, the marathon was won by Ireland’s Sean Tobin who according to the organisers had clocked a record time of 2:53:33 on the continent by covering 42.195 kilometres (26.22 miles).

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)



Speaking of his feat, Tobin said, “You just sink. It’s like running in a real deep, muddy cross-country race, and even one turn I took, I just went completely legless and hit the ground and I was trying to get up and go again. It’s just-oh, man, I had to go deep inside myself.”

On the other hand, Becca from the USA won the women’s race with a record time of 4:24:15. Speaking about the event, the race director, Richard Donovan said, “To be able to run that fast in these kinds of conditions where it is, you know, it’s hard to describe what it is. It’s like running in sand.”

As soon as the video was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “It’s -65 in Nebraska right now from the windchill. we are colder than the South Pole!!”, while another person wrote, “My hats off to all those that compete in this, just getting there says a lot about the person.”

