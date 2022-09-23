Time and again, the internet has brought forth several records being made and broken. Of those records, some can either spellbound you or leave you stunned. However, this time the internet might have outdone itself, as the visuals of records that it has brought forth will send the chills down your spines.

In what can be considered as a startling record, two adventure enthusiasts Rafael Zugno Bridi and Alexander Schulz have scripted their names in the Guinness Book of World Records, after they completed a slackline walk over an active volcano. Yes, you read that right. Not only this but also the official Instagram page of Guinness World Record (GWR) has shared the scarily fascinating video of the two creating history. And honestly, the chances are really high that it will make your jaw drop.

Setting the internet ablaze, the now-viral video shows Rafael and Alexander attempting the slackline walk amidst the clouds of smoke around him. Decked up in the necessary gear, the duo can be seen donning a helmet and a gas mask, to be able to breathe amidst the heavy smoke erupted by the volcano.

At one moment the video even shows the volcano erupting its cinders and the two continuing their walk. While posting the video, the official Instagram page of GWR wrote in the caption, “Longest slackline walk over an active volcano. 261 m (856 ft).” They further replied to their post and added, “Rafael Bridi and Alex Schulz slacklined at a height of 42 m (137 ft) above the crater of Mount Yasur in Vanuatu.”

While posting a stunning still photograph from his attempt at the record, Rafael wrote in the caption, “This photo with the lava bombs exploding behind me shows how much passion and dedication it takes to get a dream like this off the ground. Balancing on top of a slackline within this whole context was not easy and that’s why it was so significant. Many thanks to One Inch Dreams Slackline and director Johannes Olszewski and friend and athlete Alexander Schulz.”

The video has left social media users awestruck and amazed. Apart from innumerable clapping, fire, and red heart emoticons, the comments section of the post is swamped by several users lauding Rafael and Alexander and claiming that this is the actual record that they have ever encountered.

One user commented, “Finally found an actual record.” Another commented, “Legendary.” A third user commented, “Now that’s a world record.” A fourth wrote, “Woww!! Respect!!!” Responding to all the praises, Rafael took to the comments section and wrote, “This was hard to believe we pulled it off. And a very hot highline crossing.”

