WATCH: Uyghurs condemn China's Zero Covid policy

Urumqi (China): The Zero Covid policy in China has caused untold misery for the Chinese people. Over a billion people were forced to stay indoors for extended periods as the authorities imposed a strict lockdown and other draconian measures in an effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hardships caused by the Zero Covid policy led to widespread protests across China in recent weeks that forced the Chinese government to relax some of the restrictions put in place to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two Uyghur girls condemn the fire in Urumqi. The fire was a completely man-caused calamity and the trigger that forced China to abandon its extreme Covid policy.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/OCSEUt9HmE — The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) December 7, 2022

Now, a video has surfaced on social media in which a couple of Uyghur girls from Urumqi in Xinjiang province have slammed the Chinese government for the hardships and misery caused by China's Zero Covid policy.

The two Uyghur girls condemned the recent fire in Urumqi in which several people were killed. The fire was a totally man-made calamity and was one of the triggers that forced China to tone down its extreme Covid-19 policy.

