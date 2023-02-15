WATCH: USAF showcases awesome power of B-1B Lancer at Aero India 2023

Bengaluru: The United States Air Force (USAF) has showcased some of its best aircraft at the ongoing Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

Now the USAF has brought two more aircraft to add to its fleet which is showcasing at Aero India 2023. The second day of the 14th edition of Asia’s biggest aero defence show saw the USAF bring in a supersonic heavy bomber in the form of the B-1B Lancer.

2 B-1B Lancer supersonic heavy bomber jets of the US Air Force on Tuesday joined the American exhibits at the #AeroIndia2023 at the Yelahanka. pic.twitter.com/QDVhhACCTJ — Defence Decode® (@DefenceDecode) February 14, 2023

The B-1B Lancer has the ability to carry the biggest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the USAF. Also known as ‘Bone’ this aircraft is considered to be the backbone of the long-range bomber force of the USAF.

The two B-1B Lancers on display at Aero India 2023 arrived in Bengaluru from the Andersen Air Force Base of the USAF in Guam. This is the second time that this long-range, supersonic, heavy bomber of the USAF is taking part in Aero India.

