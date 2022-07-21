Watch: US Police dog gets special shoes, sunglasses to beat the heat

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook and shared a few pictures and videos of their canine, Thor, wearing special shoes and sunglasses to help him deal with the heatwave

The United States has been facing record-breaking intense heatwave this year. As a result of the climate change, parts of California, Texas, New England among others have recorded very high temperatures with some even topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

To beat the heat and protect its canine force, a police department in California has come up with a creative way in helping its police dog during this hard time. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook and shared a few pictures and videos of their canine in full gear. The dog named Thor, is seen wearing special shoes and sunglasses.

Check the post here:

As per the post, the specially-designed shoes are made to protect Thor from the heated roads while the sunglasses will guard him from the harsh ultraviolet rays. "If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!" the Ventura Country Sheriff mentioned in their post.

Along with the pictures, the department also shared a video which shows an officer helping the dog put his shoes on. Further in the post, the deputy - Goldner - introduced himself and advised people to take care of their canines when taking them for a walk outside during the day.

Deputy Goldner also informed people via the post that with roughly 77 degrees (Fahrenheit) the tarred roads could be over 120 degrees (Fahrenheit), so a dog’s soft paws can easily burn within 30 seconds of walking on the streets.

Soon after being posted, the video went viral with hundreds of likes and comments. Social media users hailed the police department for their concern for the canine force. One user on Facebook said, "Thor is such a handsome hard-working boy; he will now be protected." Another user commented, "Such a beautiful dog. He looks adorable in his gear."

