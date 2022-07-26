World

Watch: US medical students walk out of induction ceremony after anti-abortion keynote speaker takes stage

The university stated that Kristin Collier was chosen as the keynote speaker by members of their medical school’s Gold Humanism Honor Society and that ‘the White Coat Ceremony is not a platform for discussion of controversial issues’

FP Trending July 26, 2022 20:02:05 IST
Watch: US medical students walk out of induction ceremony after anti-abortion keynote speaker takes stage

Protestor at downtown Atlanta, 24 June, 2022, following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. AP

Several students at the University of Michigan Medical School staged a walkout during their induction ceremony to protest against their varsity’s decision to invite Dr Kristin Collier, an anti-abortion advocate, as the keynote speaker. Videos from the event show the students walking out as Collier begins her speech.

The initiation ceremony, also known as the White Coat Ceremony, is held in medical schools to welcome new students and to award them a doctor’s coat. The ceremony took place on 24 July, just a month after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade judgment, which guaranteed access to abortion as a constitutional right.

Earlier, students had circulated a petition to replace Collier, an assistant professor at the university who also directs the medical school's programme on health, spirituality and religion, as the keynote speaker. According to a CNN report, a medical student said that over 300 people had signed the petition to appoint another speaker, citing Collier’s anti-abortion views. The university’s refusal to do so led to many students and audience members exiting the auditorium just as Collier began her speech. Watch:

The video soon went viral. Several people praised the students for taking a stand against their university’s decision.

Some slammed the university for going forward with their choice of speaker despite opposition from the students.

The university stated that Collier was chosen as the keynote speaker by members of their medical school’s Gold Humanism Honor Society. The institute stood by their choice to appoint her as a speaker.

"The White Coat Ceremony is not a platform for discussion of controversial issues," a statement by the University of Michigan said. "Its focus will always be on welcoming students into the profession of medicine. Dr. Collier never planned to address a divisive topic as part of her remarks. However, the University of Michigan does not revoke an invitation to a speaker based on their personal beliefs."

What are your thoughts on this story?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 26, 2022 20:03:49 IST

TAGS:

also read

Scientists develop technique to identify explosives and dangerous gases by remotely using lasers
News &amp; Analysis

Scientists develop technique to identify explosives and dangerous gases by remotely using lasers

A product based on the system can be used at airports, toll booths, environmental monitoring of pollutants, and in the battlefield.

University of Michigan researchers create better matchmaking algorithms for multiplayer games
Gaming

University of Michigan researchers create better matchmaking algorithms for multiplayer games

The University of Michigan researchers have developed a matchmaking system that matches players based on their engagement to the game and level of play.

Around 55 percent of US parents believe that social media helps them to keep track of their teens: Survey
News &amp; Analysis

Around 55 percent of US parents believe that social media helps them to keep track of their teens: Survey

55 percent of parents read their teens texts or social media pages to learn if their teen was invited to a boy-girl party at the home of an unfamiliar family.