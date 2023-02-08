WATCH: University professor in Pakistan thrashed by bus conductor for giving old banknote

Islamabad: In a horrifying incident, a university professor in Pakistan’s Karachi was allegedly beaten up and humiliated by the driver and conductor of a bus for giving an “old banknote” of PKR 10.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Check out CCTV what really happened in Red line Bus… University professor beaten by Conductor of Red line Bus near Clifton.#karachi #Sindh #SindhGovt @sharjeelinam pic.twitter.com/C0yktIjYJF — Salman Lodhi (@Salmanlodhi_85) February 7, 2023

Dr Atif, who is Daud University’s professor from the post-graduate department, was “tortured” by the driver and conductor of a Red Bus Service for giving an old banknote of PKR 10 and arguing with them for not having change, ARY News reported.

In a video, he claimed that he boarded the bus from his residence in Clifton to Daud University and gave five banknotes of PKR 10 to the conductor.

However, the conductor returned one of the old banknotes and asked him to give a new one. In reply, the professor told the conductor that he does not have change or another banknote which enraged the conductor.

Later on, the two of them exchanged harsh words. After a verbal fight, both the bus driver and conductor allegedly humiliated the passenger.

After the incident, the university professor said that he has registered a complaint at a nearby police station.

Over 7,000 crimes reported in Karachi in January

In the past few months, Karachi has witnessed a significant rise in street crimes.

More than 7,000 incidents of crime were reported across Karachi in first month of 2023 (January). Almost 7,256 street crimes were reported in January as the law enforcement agencies failed to overcome criminal activities in Karachi, as per the data.

(With inputs from agencies)

