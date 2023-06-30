WATCH: Unfazed by clash between rioters and police, French man enjoys his sandwich; netizens hail him as 'legend'

France experienced a series of riots for the third consecutive night as a result of a growing crisis triggered by the fatal shooting of a teenager of Algerian-Moroccan descent by the police. However, amidst the chaos, a moment of calmness emerged. A viral footage shows a man calmly eating his sandwich while police clashed with aggressive protesters in Nanterre.

The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with users praising the man as a ‘legend’ and commending his ability to remain composed in the face of misery. One user wrote, “Nothing disrupts sandwich time,” while another said, “I pray to be as unbothered in this life.”

Watch:

In response to the ongoing riots, French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled an emergency government meeting on Friday. The unrest erupted nationwide as a protest against the fatal police shooting earlier in the week. According to Reuters, 421 individuals were arrested across France on Thursday evening, with approximately 40,000 police officers deployed to restore order.

In Nanterre, protesters torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at the police following a peaceful vigil held earlier in tribute to the young victim.

In central Paris, a Nike shoe store was broken into, resulting in several arrests as windows were smashed along the Rue de Rivoli shopping street, according to Paris police.

With inputs from agencies

