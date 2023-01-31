At a time when the Ukraine-Russia war continues to wage on causing widespread devastation and further leading towards an ‘uncontrolled escalation’, intense fighting is being witnessed in the eastern Donetsk region followed by multiple attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kherson cities.

The war which is already near to complete a year has so far claimed the lives of thousands on both sides. Civilians especially in Ukraine are among the worst-affected ones as the war has caused massive human suffering, loss of life, and the displacement of millions of people. Despite this, the people of Ukraine have still kept their spirits high and are making their own efforts to protest against the Russian invasion and support the country’s army.

This time too, a Ukraine-based tattoo artist is potentially on his way to setting a new record by beating a Russian artist and further helping the Ukrainian army with funds.

A video of the artist named Denys Arkhypov is shared by Twitter by ‘Now This News’ that shows the artist working for straight 63 hours as he attempts to break a similar record currently held by a Russian tattoo artist. The artist mentions how his determination to achieve the feat and the request made by the 79th separate air-assault brigade motivated him to give it a try. Keeping in view of the massive damage faced by the Ukrainian army, the stunt has been aimed to raise funds for helping Ukrainian fighters buy necessary vehicles.

Watch:

This Ukrainian tattoo artist worked for 63 hours straight to break a record previously held by a Russian while also raising money for a Ukrainian army brigade pic.twitter.com/kMu6ZWzkuh — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 31, 2023



Speaking on the same, the artist said, “I feel great and energetic. Everything is good. We were prepared for this, so we feel fine. There was great support from the ‘Welcome to Ukraine’ fund and our friends. The hardest part was from 4 to 5 a.m. during the first day. After this, we got a second, third, and fourth wind. We got used to it.”

Notably, the artist worked for straight two and a half days on nine large tattoos. He just took a five-minute break every hour to rest, eat, and drink. While he believes to have broken the record, the same has been sent to the Guinness World Records for review.

