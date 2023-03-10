WATCH: Ukrainian tank uses Pakistan Army ammunition against Russian forces

Kyiv: Struggling to stay afloat amidst a spiraling economic crisis, Pakistan has resorted to selling weapons and ammunition to Ukraine which is engaged in fighting an invasion by Russia.

A video has gone viral on social media, showing what is being claimed to be a tank crew of the Ukrainian army using 122mm artillery shells supplied by Pakistan during combat against Russian forces.

According to reports, Pakistan has also offered to give 44 T-80UD tanks to Ukraine in exchange for western financial support. Pakistan had bought these tanks from Ukraine between 1997 and 1999.

Pakistan made 122mm shells spotted in Ukraine. Reportedly Pakistan ready to transfer 44 T-80UD tanks to Ukraine in exchange of western financial support. Meanwhile as per TG channel, Russia unhappy with Pakistan help to Ukraine, asks China to talk sense to its friend. pic.twitter.com/7v63g6JNav — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 10, 2023

Pakistan trying to double-cross Russia, Ukraine

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started in February 2022, Pakistan has been trying to use both sides to its advantage.

Since July last year, Pakistan has been supplying consignments of ammunition for artillery and tanks to Ukraine through an air bridge created by the UK.

Pakistan has also used ports in Poland and Germany to help Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

However, Pakistan has denied supplying ammunition to Ukraine and has claimed to follow a policy of “non- interference” in foreign conflicts.

However, despite Pakistan’s contribution towards Ukraine’s war effort, Russia has 50,000 metric tons of wheat to help millions of Pakistanis struggling with an acute food shortage.

Russia is reportedly unhappy with Pakistan’s help to Ukraine. According to reports, the Russian government led by President Vladimir Putin has asked China to persuade Pakistan against joining the West in supporting Ukraine.

